Kazakhstan’s president names his aide senate speaker

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 23, 2019 file photo, Kazakhstan’s interim President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, center, stands as former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, right, and Dariga Nazarbayeva, daughter of Kazakhstan’s former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, left, applaud to him during the Nur Otan party congress in Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan. The daughter of Kazakhstan’s former president, once viewed as his heir-apparent, has been dismissed from her post as speaker of the country’s senate. Dariga Nazarbayeva was removed Saturday, May 2, 2020 from the country’s second-most-powerful position by an order from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; she also lost her seat in the senate. No reason was stated for the dismissal. (AP Photo, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s president on Monday put his aide in charge of the country’s senate, moving to tighten his grip on power in the energy-rich Central Asian nation.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s move follows his decree stripping the daughter of his predecessor of the speaker’s job over the weekend.

Dariga Nazarbayeva became senate speaker in March 2019 on the same day that her father, Nursultan Nazarbayev, unexpectedly resigned.

Nazarbayev had led Kazakhstan first as its Communist boss and, after the 1991 Soviet collapse, as its president. His daughter, who held a succession of official jobs, was widely expected to succeed him, but Nazarbayev named Tokayev as acting president and supported his election to the presidency in June.

Until that moment, Nazarbayev was believed to be continuing to call the shots as the head of the nation’s Security Council and the chairman of the ruling party.

The 79-year-old Nazarbayev hasn’t commented on his daughter’s ouster from the nation’s No. 2 job, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Tokayev had consulted him on the move.

On Monday, Tokayev named his first deputy chief of staff, Maulen Ashimbayev, as a member of the senate. Senate members then quickly elected him speaker.

Addressing senate members, Tokayev emphasized the need to ensure “coordinated actions of all branches of government.” He thanked Nazarbayeva for her work as speaker but didn’t say anything about her political future.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4"

Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Hair Salons Open Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Salons Open Up"

Robert One Minute 5-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-3"

Minot Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Census"

Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up"

Williams County Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams County Testing"

Case Numbers Update May 3rd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 3rd"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Paulette's Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paulette's Retirement"

Slashing State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slashing State Budget"

Comic Shop Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Shop Marathon"

Robert One Minute 5-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-2"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20"

DCB Hockey coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Hockey coach"

Rugby Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Softball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge