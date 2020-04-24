Kentucky mayor finds woman hiding in his home’s cellar

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor said he found a woman hiding in his cellar.

Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said he found the woman Wednesday morning after he heard noises and smelled cigarette smoke outside a home he was renovating, WNKY-TV reported.

When he checked the cellar, he told Bowling Green police he found traces of blood on the cellar’s doors and a bag with women’s leggings.

Wilkerson saw the woman when he went back to the cellar a second time after the electricity in his house went out, the Bowling Green Daily News reported. He said a young woman with dark hair told him she was “hiding from someone” before she ran away into the street.

The mayor said he doesn’t know when the woman started living in his cellar, but noted she did not steal anything from the house. Wilkerson said he wanted to let people know about about the report before “a story would come out that I had a lady locked up in my cellar.”

Bowling Green Police have not identified a suspect.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

