Kiss them goodbye: Hershey is retiring fleet of Kissmobiles

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In a Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2007 file photo, youngsters line up to see the Hershey’s Kissmobile during its stop in Berlin, Vt. The Hershey Company has confirmed that their small fleet of Kissmobiles won’t be hitting the road again in 2020. The decision, said Hershey Company spokesperson Jeff Beckman, was made due to the aging conditions of the vehicles. One of the vehicles will be taking up permanent residence at the AACA Museum, just down the road from Hershey’s main offices in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — The Hershey Co. will soon retire its vehicles that are shaped like its Hershey’s Kisses.

The Hershey Kissmobiles, which are each made up of three massive Kisses candies, have traveled across the country since 1997. The chocolate company has confirmed that the 26-foot-long vehicles won’t return in 2020.

The company decided to pull the aging Kissmobiles out of safety concerns for employees and the public, Hershey Co. spokesman Jeff Beckman said. It has also become more difficult to find replacement parts for the custom vehicles.

One of the Kissmobiles will be available for public viewing at the AACA Museum in Hershey.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Decade Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Decade Challenge"

Resolutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resolutions"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31"

Food Co-op

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Co-op"

ND Population

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Population"

Josh Duhamel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Duhamel"

It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19"

Top Stories of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories of 2019"

We Call Minot Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "We Call Minot Home"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah"

new salem-almont

Thumbnail for the video titled "new salem-almont"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19"

Foster Clothing Room Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Clothing Room Update"

Top Plays of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Year"

Fargo Plow/Airport Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Plow/Airport Closed"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge