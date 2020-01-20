Kosovo woman repatriated from Syria accused of terror

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors on Monday filed terrorism charges against an Albanian woman who allegedly joined a terror group in Syria.

A statement said the defendant woman identified as V.B. left Kosovo in September 2014 together with her husband and two children. They went to neighboring Skopje, North Macedonia, and then to Turkey where they crossed the Syrian border to join the Islamic State group, authorities said.

Her husband, identified as E.H., was killed in April 2015 in Syria.

The defendant was there until April 2019 when they were part of a group of 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria.

She is charged with organization and participation in a terror group. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

About 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are still believed to be with terror groups in Syria and Iraq.

