Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Las Vegas firefighters discover illegal gas station at home

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas firefighters have discovered what officials described as an illegal, homemade gas station in a backyard.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared images online of the makeshift gas station discovered by firefighters Tuesday showing two yellow tanks in the corner of a walled yard with a gas pump nozzle on the end of hose.

The hose was long enough to reach from the yard to the street for “possible curbside fill ups,” the department said in a social media post.

“This is not only illegal in the city, it is a hazard to neighbors (and) first responders who may respond there for an emergency, like a fire,” the department said.

The backyard station may be part of an illegal trend involving people who purchase gasoline with stolen credit card information before emptying the fuel into storage containers at private homes, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said.

The city’s code enforcement office is investigating the case and citations are possible for the homeowners, authorities said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Construction"

Hwy 85 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy 85 Crash"

New Town Bypass

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Bypass"

Watford City Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Surge"

Justin Weiss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Weiss"

Heating Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heating Assistance"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

Ross Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ross Fire"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9"

Diabetes Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Prevention"

DPP Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPP Interview"

Thursday: Prepare For A Big Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Prepare For A Big Cool Down"

Airport Measles Exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Measles Exposure"

Legacy Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Gymnastics"

ND Courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Courts"

Tax Exemption Deadline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Exemption Deadline"

Standing Rock Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Emergency"

High-Speed Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "High-Speed Chase"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge