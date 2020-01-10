Lawsuit forces Uber to stop operating in Colombia

Posted: / Updated:

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Uber said Friday it will stop operating in Colombia, following stiff opposition from taxi drivers’ unions and a lawsuit that said the ride-sharing app was breaking local transport laws.

In a statement, Uber said it will cease operating in Colombia on Jan. 31 and will comply with a December ruling by Colombia’s Superintendency for Industry and Commerce that had ordered the app to shut down.

The company said that it will appeal the ruling, which it described as “arbitrary” and in violation of a free trade agreement between Colombia and the United States.

Uber said that it has more than two million users in Colombia as well as 88,000 drivers who make some or most of their income through the app. The company faces legal challenges in several other Latin American countries, including Brazil and Argentina.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wilkinson Boxing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilkinson Boxing"

Trying to Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to Box"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"

High School Wrestling - Jan. 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling - Jan. 9"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

Nate Humann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nate Humann"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Dickinson HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Bball"

Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Construction"

Hwy 85 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy 85 Crash"

New Town Bypass

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Bypass"

Watford City Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Surge"

Justin Weiss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Weiss"

Heating Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heating Assistance"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge