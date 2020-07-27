Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles (966 kilometers) away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner.

The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near Charleston on July 15, according to Tim Whitfield, whose 90-year-old mother owns Belle.

Whitfield put out a call for help onFacebook at the time and said that he bought the puppy for his mother after her dog of 16 years recently died. She was “heartbroken” after hearing the dog was lost, Whitfield added.

After nearly two weeks of searching, Whitfield learned over the weekend that a car of Florida residents grabbed Belle out of traffic after spotting the animal while traveling through Charleston to Miami, WCIV-TV reported Sunday.

The rescuers said they saved Belle because they were afraid she was going to be hit by oncoming cars, the station reported. They then tracked down Whitfield through social media posts.

Whitfield thanked all the people who helped share Belle’s story in a message posted to Facebook on Sunday.

“A great reminder that when all seems lost, hope must be the constant thought,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Germ Off

Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a break from the humidity

NDC JULY 27

TikTok Ban

Sabre Dogs

Sky Dancer Casino remains closed

Racing

Top plays

Black Lives Matter marches for change Sunday in Fargo

Project Hope starts this week

100 days from the November election

Robert One Minute 7-26

3-vehicle crash on I-94

Turtle Mountain housing project

More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in ND

College baseball

Independent Baseball

"Mask-erade" Prom

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss