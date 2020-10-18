Mailman rescues man in chainsaw accident in Norwalk

Posted: / Updated:

NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — A mailman on his route in southern California helped another man who accidentally cut his arm with a chainsaw late last week, authorities said.

United States Postal Service mailman Fernando Garcia was wrapping up his shift in Norwalk when he heard a loud scream from a nearby house before rushing toward the home to help, KNBC-TV reported Monday.

Garcia said he found a man with a cut to the arm and used his belt as a tourniquet. He stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived. The extent of the man’s injuries remains unclear.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department posted on Twitter Friday from the Norwalk station that the man is expected to recover because of Garcia’s quick action.

“I was a little panicky but at the end of the day… I did what anybody else would have done, which was to try to stop the bleeding,” Garcia said. “I was just fortunate to be there, to help him out.”

It is unclear where the man was in the home and what the man was doing with the chainsaw at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minotauros Hockey

WDA Swimming

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm 10-17-20

Robert One Minute 10-17

Firefighter surprised at the hospital

Getting to know Minot, one mile at a time

Politics & the pandemic

Unique approach to combating human trafficking in N.D.

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-17-20

FNFF: Class A

FNFF: 9-Man & Class AA

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 10/16

Update From Local Law Enforcement

Helping Somerset

State Health Council

MDU Rate Hike

Cold Stone

Pizza Shop

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/16

Our first widespread snow arrives this evening

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss