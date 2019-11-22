Mali charges 2 men with supporting Islamic extremist group

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s intelligence services say they have arrested two men accused of providing logistical support to the Islamic extremist group Ansarul Islam in Burkina Faso.

Malian Intelligence services spokesman Col. Modibo Traore said Friday that Ousmane Hama Diallo and Harouna Diallo were arrested in Bamako. He said they arrived in Mali’s capital on Tuesday from Boulekessi to make several purchases on behalf of Ansarul Islam, including high-definition cameras, laptops, GPS, radios and binoculars.

Extremist groups in Mali have staged several attacks that have claimed more than 100 lives in the past two months. Extremism is also growing in neighboring Burkina Faso, which has seen more extremist attacks in the first half of this year than it did in all of 2018.

