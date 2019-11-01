Malian army says 15 soldiers dead after attack on forces

Posted: / Updated:

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Malian military says at least 15 soldiers are dead after an attack in northern Mali.

The death toll from the violence that took place in the Menaka area was announced late Friday on the Malian armed forces’ Twitter account.

The attack was expected to further raise tensions in the capital of Bamako, where military families already have protested in the streets. Relatives say soldiers in the sprawling West African Sahel nation are not being adequately protected as they face an array of jihadi groups.

Friday’s violence comes about a month after 41 soldiers were killed and others 20 went missing during two attacks on Malian soldiers taking part in a regional counterterrorism force.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge