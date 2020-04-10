Man accused of pointing gun at a waving Easter Bunny

MIDDLEBOURNE, Ohio (AP) — A man brandished a gun and threatened a person playing the Easter Bunny who was waving to motorists from an interstate overpass in Ohio, authorities said.

A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne, The Daily Jeffersonian reported. He was given a breath-alcohol test at an Ohio State Highway Patrol post but was taken to a medical facility when jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature, leading to concerns he might be infected with the coronavirus.

Guernsey County Sgt. Jason Best on Friday said the man could face charges of aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.

Deputies found the suspect and another man sitting inside a camouflage-painted pickup truck parked at the edge of a field shortly after receiving a call about the Easter Bunny threat over Interstate 70.

A .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer were seized as evidence. Deputies said the man slurred his words and smelled of alcohol.

Middlebourne is about 95 miles (150 kilometers) east of Columbus.

