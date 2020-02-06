Man killed by crossbow fired by neighbor trying to stop dogs

Posted: / Updated:

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — A man was shot and killed in his apartment by a crossbow bolt that a neighbor had fired at dogs who were attacking the man, authorities in Massachusetts said.

The death Wednesday afternoon in Adams appears to be accidental, according to a statement from Andrew McKeever, a spokesman for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The victim was trying to barricade himself behind a door when the neighbor heard a commotion just after noon, authorities said.

The neighbor made his way into the apartment, then returned to his own unit to get the crossbow, authorities said.

The arrow is thought to have struck one of the dogs, traveled through a door and hit the man in the room where he was trying to barricade himself, the district attorney’s office said. A child in the apartment was unharmed.

No names were released, and authorities did not say who owned the dogs.

The neighbor who fired the arrow is a “good Samaritan” who is cooperating in the ongoing investigation, the district attorney’s office said.

The dogs, both pit bulls, had a history of being aggressive, authorities said. They were shot and killed by responding police officers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6"

Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps"

Pet Price tag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Price tag"

St. Mary's Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Basketball"

ND Native Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Native Vote"

3 Headed to UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Headed to UMary"

Will Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Bryant"

UMary Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Signing"

Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Insurance Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Insurance Hike"

Kids Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Area"

Discovery on the Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discovery on the Go"

Emmons Co Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flooding"

Emmons Co Flood Insurance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flood Insurance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5"

Ward Co Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Tax"

New Town Rec

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Rec"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge