Man, teen slain at Mexico toy market amid Kings’ festivities

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man and a teenage boy were shot dead at an outdoor toy market in a rough area of Mexico City as residents were in the middle of Three Kings’ Day celebrations, when Mexican children traditionally receive holiday presents, police reported Monday.

The Citizens Security Department said two men were arrested on suspicion of killing the adult and the 14-year-old and wounding two others, ages 33 and 14, at the “Tianguis del Juguete” or “toy market” in the borough of Iztapalapa.

Officers on patrol arrived at the scene after hearing gunshots Sunday night, and market workers said the attackers had opened fire following a quarrel.

The 18- and 44-year-old suspects attempted to melt into the crowd but were identified and detained.

The adult male died at the scene and the teen died at a hospital.

Mexican celebrations of the Jan. 6 religious holiday of Epiphany, commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ, begin on the previous night. They are highlighted by presents for kids and the eating of the circular “rosca de reyes,” or “kings’ cake.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

