Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Man tries to smuggle girlfriend in car trunk during lockdown

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A man in South Africa was arrested for trying to smuggle his girlfriend from one province to another in the trunk of his car to evade coronavirus lockdown regulations, authorities said.

The woman “consented to be smuggled” and was also arrested, according to a provincial official.

The man was stopped by police at a roadblock on Friday night traveling from Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province which includes the country’s largest city, Johannesburg, and which has the largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The man was trying to take his girlfriend to the neighboring Mpumalanga province, Faith Mazibuko, the official in charge of community safety in Gauteng, said in a Twitter post.

The moment when police discovered the woman in the trunk was caught on video and published by a South African media outlet. The woman, wearing jeans and a T-shirt, is seen lying in the trunk after police officers opened it.

One officer can be heard asking: “Are you OK?”

The woman then steps out the trunk with what appears to be her handbag in one hand and puts on her shoes.

South Africa has been in lockdown since March 27 to combat the spread of the virus and people are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food, medical supplies and other essentials, or if their job is classified as essential. Moving between cities and provinces is banned except for a small number of reasons, like attending a funeral, for which travel permits must be obtained.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"

Hair Tips for Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Tips for Home"

Hair Stylist Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Stylist Closures"

Businesses Closed for a Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses Closed for a Month"

Robert One Minute 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-19"

Heilman's Performance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman's Performance"

Numbers Update 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update 4-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge