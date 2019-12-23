Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Mayor says landslides kill at least 15 in Burundi’s capital

Posted: / Updated:

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The mayor of Burundi’s capital says at least 15 people have been killed by landslides caused by heavy rains over the weekend.

Bujumbura Mayor Freddy Mbonimpa on Sunday evening said another 30 people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the landslides earlier in the day in the north of the capital.

One 50-year-old survivor who gave her name only as Angele said she lost her four children and her husband when their house was destroyed. She said she was spared because she had been away at work.

Other residents told The Associated Press they feared the toll would be higher as searches continued for missing people.

Security Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni during a visit to affected neighborhoods said authorities would install provisional shelters for those who lost their homes.

Heavy rains in recent weeks across East Africa have killed scores of people. Earlier this month, authorities in Burundi said at least 28 people died in landslides.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"

Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coffee Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Cups"

Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tags"

Sweet Treats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Treats"

Last Minute Shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Minute Shopping"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23"

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler"

Kyle Hardy Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kyle Hardy Update"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Glenburn Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenburn Basketball"

Kids' Toy Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids' Toy Safety"

Census and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census and Tribes"

Electric Bill Savings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Bill Savings"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge