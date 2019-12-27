McDonald’s operator fined after 2 workers die on job in Peru

by: FRANKLIN BRICEÑO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A company that operates McDonald’s restaurants in Latin America has been fined $254,000 after the electrocution deaths of two employees who were cleaning a restaurant kitchen in Peru.

Peru’s National Superintendency for Labor Rights on Thursday recommended that McDonald’s franchise owner Arcos Dorados pay the fine for violations that may have resulted in the Dec. 15 deaths of 19-year-old Carlos Campos and 18 year-old Alexandra Porras.

The Peruvian agency said the McDonald’s subsidiary failed to give its employees proper security training and did not conduct periodic risk assessments at its restaurants.

Arcos Dorados operates more than 2,000 McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American countries. The company closed its Peruvian outlets for two days following the deaths of its employees and said it is collaborating with investigators.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Holiday Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Tournament"

Hoopster Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hoopster Classic"

Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Christopher Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christopher Chase"

New Zones

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zones"

Mighty Mo Coffee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mo Coffee"

Mountain Lion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mountain Lion"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19"

Girl Scout Troop gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Troop gives back"

st marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "st marys basketball"

class b basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "class b basketball"

MEDEVAC TRAINING

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDEVAC TRAINING"

Your Health First: Nootropics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Health First: Nootropics"

Magic City Investigations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Investigations"

Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

LANDSLIDE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "LANDSLIDE UPDATE"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge