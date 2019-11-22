Medical examiner’s macabre humor leads to complaint

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A state lawmaker is taking exception to the macabre humor that Maine’s chief medical examiner used in an old job posting.

The 2017 posting for a deputy medical examiner touted Maine’s benefits like a “really short season for decomposing bodies” and the fact that others are “lost at sea.”

The Bangor Daily News reports that state Rep. Jeff Evangelos, of Friendship, complained about the job posting to Attorney General Aaron Frey. Evangelos said it was “beyond sick.”

Evangelos previously asked Frey’s office to look into the credibility of Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, the chief medical examiner. The attorney general’s office, which oversees office of chief medical examiner, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

