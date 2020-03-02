Live Now
Merkel seeks to reassure migrant groups after racist attacks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks to media ahead of a meeting with leaders of migrant associations at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel met representatives of migrant groups Monday to reassure them that her government takes the issue of racism seriously following several attacks by far-right extremists in recent months.

A 43-year-old German man shot dead nine people with immigrant backgrounds in the Frankfurt suburb of Hanau last month.

Merkel said her government had already initiated a package of measures following last year’s shooting at a synagogue in Halle and “we hope that this will have an effect.”

But she added that “this doesn’t change the way you feel” and said she wanted to hear from migrant groups what else the government can do to reassure “everyone in this country, regardless of their skin color or faith” that their fundamental rights will be protected.

