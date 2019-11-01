Messages of peace mark 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

Posted:

The skynet artwork ‘Visions In Motion’ is set to overhang the ‘Strasse des 17. Juni’ (Street of June 17) boulevard in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The art work by Patrick Shearn was made with about 100.000 streamers with written messages and is part of the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Workers have hoisted a rainbow-colored net of 100,000 streamers — many with messages of love and peace — in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate as part of next week’s commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The installation, called “Visions in Motion,” is the work of Los Angeles artist Patrick Shearn, who has created similar moving sculptures elsewhere in the world.

Shearn told The Associated Press on Friday that he wanted to convey the sense of a dynamic world by stringing 20,000 square feet of ripstop nylon sailcloth that moves with the wind. He hoped it would reflect the widespread desire for peace.

Among the 30,000 handwritten notes were messages such as “Love wins,” ”Revolution” and “I hope the wall in (people’s) heads disappears too.”

