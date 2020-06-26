Mexico passes 25,000 dead; treasury secretary gets virus

Posted: / Updated:

Sabina Hernandez Bautista, 59, prepares food in a stall inside Mercado San Cosme, where some vendors have put in place their own protective measures against coronavirus while others continue to work without masks or barriers, in Mexico City, Thursday, June 25, 2020. “We are all afraid,” said Bautista, who added she had no choice but to work to be able to feed her family, including her daughter who is attending university. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico pushed past 25,000 reported coronavirus deaths and 200,000 confirmed cases Thursday, as the treasury secretary said he tested positive and would self-isolate while working from home.

The Health Department reported 6,104 newly confirmed infections, one of the highest 24-hour counts so far. That brought the country’s confirmed cases to 202,951. Deaths increased by 736, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 25,060. Only Brazil and the United States have higher death tolls in the Americas.

Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera said he had only minor symptoms and planned to self-isolate as he continued to work from home. It was unclear how recently he was in close contact with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who refuses to use a face mask and has resumed public tours across Mexico.

Herrera is the country’s highest-ranking Cabinet member to be infected so far. Previously, the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute tested positive but later returned to work. Several state governors have also acknowledged testing positive.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"

Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot"

Furry Friends 6-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends 6-26"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nurses Picketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Picketing"

Archery Precision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archery Precision"

Water Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Safety"

July 4 Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 Concert"

Beet Lime Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Lime Update"

Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns"

Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Dem-NPL candidate responds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dem-NPL candidate responds"

Minot PD Community Relationship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot PD Community Relationship"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss