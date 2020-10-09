Mexico seizes 180 gallons (684 liters) of liquid meth

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Guard said Friday it seized 180 gallons (684 liters) of liquid methamphetamines at a package delivery warehouse in the northern state of Sonora.

The Guard said the meth was found in 720 plastic bottles marked as garden fertilizer, packed into 60 cardboard boxes. The street value of the meth was estimated to be around $8.5 million.

The boxes had been shipped from Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, home to the drug cartel of the same name, and was destined for the northern border city of Tijuana.

The meth was so pure that the Guard said Friday it had no odor or color, but had been smeared with real fertilizer, apparently in an attempt to throw off sniffer dogs.

Also Friday, the Guard said it had seized and destroyed almost 30 tons of marijuana found growing in a 1-acre (half hectare), irrigated plantation near the border city of Tecate, near Tijuana.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNFF Class A

FNFF Class AAA & 9-Man

Friday, October 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Rapid Tests

Vaccine Plans

Bird Dog Brewing

BIA Indian Police Academy

Boy's State Soccer Semifinals

Legislative Session

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/9

Elvia Rose Ramirez

Trinity Staffing

Pheasant Hunting and Dry Conditions

NDTip App

Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 10-9-20

Robert One Minute 10-9

Furry Friends

NDC OCT 9

WDA Girl's Swimming

High School Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss