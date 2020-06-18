Mexico to push for development from UN Security Council

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday his country’s guiding principles as it takes a seat on the United Nations Security Council will be peace, avoiding the impositions of the major powers and cooperation for development so people are not forced to migrate.

“We don’t want military cooperation, we don’t want them to support us with armed helicopters,” López Obrador said. “We want cooperation for development because peace is the fruit of justice.”

Mexico was elected to a non-permanent seat on the U.N.’s most powerful body Wednesday for the fifth time in its history.

López Obrador promised to defend self-determination, non-intervention, peaceful solutions and equality among states. Mexico, for example, has not condemned Venezuela’s government or recognized opposition chief Juan Guaidó as its leader as the United States and European nations have.

This week López Obrador said he would sell Venezuela gasoline if that country asked for it, despite U.S.-led sanctions.

The president highlighted immigration as a topic Mexico would speak out on. Last year, the U.S. threatened crippling tariffs on Mexican imports unless Mexico did more to slow the flow of migrants passing through its territory.

Mexico responded by dispatching its newly formed National Guard to try to contain migrants to southern Mexico. It also allowed the U.S. to return asylum seekers from other countries to await their cases in Mexico. In exchange, the U.S. government agreed to invest more in development in southern Mexico and Central America. López Obrador said the U.S. had not kept up its side of the deal, but Mexico was investing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Body found after search in Missouri River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found after search in Missouri River"

Vehicle Submerged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle Submerged"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19"

Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances"

Medora Musical

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Musical"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Pasta Local Peas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasta Local Peas"

Small Town Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Town Elections"

Mathern on Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mathern on Juneteenth"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Health Now App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Now App"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18"

Space Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Concerns"

Hiring Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiring Update"

Summer Unplugged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Unplugged"

New Exhibit Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Exhibit Open"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss