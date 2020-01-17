Mexico’s “Thousand Islands” yields 14 corpses in 7 pits

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police said Thursday they found 14 sets of skeletal human remains in seven clandestine burial pits in area known as Mexico’s “Thousand Islands.”

Police, soldiers and National Guardsmen used boats to reach four islands in a reservoir in the southern state of Oaxaca, near the border with the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

State prosecutors said eight of the skeletons were men and six belonged to women. Most of the skulls showed bullet wounds, suggesting the victims had been shot in the head.

Dozens of military personnel provided an escort for investigators in the dangerous area of the Miguel Alemán reservoir, where drug gangs operate.

Armed men detained in an earlier raid gave police leads about the location of clandestine grave sites.

Attempts at developing a tourist trade in the reservoir, which is dotted with hundreds of tiny islets, have foundered because of the widespread violence and kidnapping in the area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued"

Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17"

Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday"

Furry Friday- Bo The Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday- Bo The Dog"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Tribal Healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Healthcare"

Preserving History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preserving History"

Tribes & REAL ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes & REAL ID"

Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Carter Berger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carter Berger"

Century v Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century v Legacy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Minot International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot International Airport"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Frozen Pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Pipes"

Tire Pressure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tire Pressure"

Drive-Thrus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-Thrus"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge