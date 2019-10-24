Mistrial declared after stun belt control falls in toilet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in an Ohio courtroom after a deputy assigned to watch a defendant who was wearing a stun went to a restroom and accidentally dropped the belt’s control device in a toilet, causing shocks to the defendant.

Marc Gofstein, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, says defendant David Wade received minor shocks when the belt used for security purposes was activated Wednesday in Columbus. Gofstein says the shocks ended in less than a minute, and Wade was medically cleared.

The judge declared a mistrial for the 40-year-old Columbus man. His trial will be rescheduled.

Court records show Wade has pleaded not guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and drug possession.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

