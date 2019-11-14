Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Moldova lawmakers vote to back new technocrat-led government

Posted: / Updated:

Moldova Prime Minister designate Ion Chicu, attends a parliament session in Chisinau, Moldova, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Moldova’s parliament has voted to back a new, technocratic government led by a former finance minister, with 62 of 101 deputies voted in favor of Prime Minister Ion Chicu’s government, two days after the collapse of the short-lived administration headed by Maia Sandu, a pro-Western, anti-corruption reformer. (AP Photo/Roveliu Buga)

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s parliament on Thursday voted to back a new, technocratic government led by a former finance minister.

Sixty-two of the 101 deputies voted in favor of Prime Minister Ion Chicu’s government, two days after the collapse of the short-lived administration headed by Maia Sandu, a pro-Western, anti-corruption reformer.

Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe, plagued by corruption and political turmoil. The country of 3.5 million people has been a politically strategic area for the West and Russia since gaining independence after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

More than half of the 11 ministers in the new government, including Chicu, are former advisers to Russia-backed President Igor Dodon.

Chicu emphasized after the vote that his Cabinet had no political attachments, despite receiving support from Dodon’s former party, the Socialists, whose dispute with Sandu over judicial reforms led to her government’s fall.

“We aim to correct the errors in the justice reforms and punish those who robbed our banking system,” Chicu said, vowing also to “intensify relations with the European Union” and promote “balanced” foreign relations.

Chicu also said Moldova was “completely unprepared for winter and the delivery of gas is uncertain.”

___

This story corrects the first name of the new prime minister. He is Ion Chicu, not Ian Chicu.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge