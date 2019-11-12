Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Moldova’s government falls after losing no-confidence vote

by: CORNELIU RUSNAC, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Supporters of the government shout slogans outside Moldova’s parliament during a rally in Chisinau, Moldova, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Prime Minister Maia Sandu’s government coalition between a pro-European group and a Russian-backed party has fallen after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament as 63 of 101 lawmakers supported the no-confidence motion.(AP Photo/Roveliu Buga)

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s government coalition between a pro-European group and a Russian-backed party collapsed Tuesday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Prime Minister Maia Sandu’s government lost the vote as 63 of 101 lawmakers supported the no-confidence motion.

The parties in parliament now have three months to form a new government majority. Otherwise, an early election will be held.

Bordered by Romania and Ukraine, Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe, plagued by corruption and political turmoil. The country of 2.7 million has been a politically strategic area for the West and Russia since it won independence after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Relations between Sandu’s ACUM group and the Socialists deteriorated over her plan to take control of the process of nominating the country’s prosecutor general, which Sandu says is key to her efforts to fight corruption. The Socialists wanted a special commission to choose the prosecutor.

A few hundred Sandu supporters protested her ouster at the legislature but no violence was reported.

“Today, it wasn’t just the government that defends the interests of people that was betrayed, but every citizen hoping that justice will soon be done and their lives will be better,” Sandu said on her Facebook page.

In her speech before the no-confidence vote, Sandu praised her government’s anti-corruption efforts but said its short time in office was not enough for major changes.

“The only worsening of the economic situation is for those who have stopped their corruption schemes,” Sandu said. “Citizens did not expect miracles in five months. They understand and appreciate a responsible government, consisting of honest ministers, who came to these posts to make people’s lives better.”

Sandu took office in June after legal challenges questioning her government’s legitimacy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge