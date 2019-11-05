Live Now
Black cat scampers on field at Cowboys-Giants game

Posted: / Updated:

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) comes down with a catch just in front of the goal line against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a few minutes Monday night.

The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game while workers at MetLife Stadium and some New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.

The cat didn’t leave right away. It was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.

For a second, the cat jumped on the platform and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the crowd.

The cat wasn’t good luck for the Giants, who lost 37-18.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

