Montenegro honors slain police officer; 3 people in custody

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Dozens of Montenegrins drove in a convoy of cars and lit candles Monday to commemorate a police officer who was shot and killed while apprehending suspects.

Police said that three Albanian nationals have been detained in connection with the slaying on Sunday of 41-year-old officer Milutin Lekovic near the southern town of Herceg Novi.

Lekovic had detained three suspects he had caught without documents in the area that is close to the border with European Union member Croatia. Inside the police car, one of the suspects pulled out a hidden gun and shot Lekovic who later died in a hospital.

Police said Monday that three Albanian nationals have been charged with the killing. The man who allegedly pulled the trigger was also sought in Albania in connection with another murder, an attempted murder and illegal weapons possession, the statement said.

Top Montenegrin officials have expressed their condolences to the family of the slain police officer. In Herceg Novi, the convoy stopped by the spot where Lekovic was killed as people lit candles.

Authorities said the suspects will be taken before a judge later on Monday.

