Montenegro PM, Serbian church bishop meet on religious law

Posted: / Updated:

People walk by graffiti showing a Serbian flag, left, and text reading “Montenegro and Serbia” in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s prime minister on Friday met with the top Serbian Orthodox Church bishop in the country in a bid to defuse tensions over a contentious law on religious rights.

The Serbian Church in Montenegro opposes the bill, saying it enables the state to take over its property, including monasteries, churches and other assets. The government has denied it plans to do so.

Thousands of people have attended church-led protests, which have been held throughout Montenegro since the legislation was adopted late last year.

About 30% of Montenegro’s 620,000 people declare themselves as Serbs. Montenegro split from much larger Serbia in 2006. It joined NATO in 2017 and is now seeking European Union entry.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and Bishop Amfilohije, who heads the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, held talks at a state villa in the capital, Podgorica.

The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro is recognized by other Orthodox Christian churches, while the self-proclaimed Montenegrin Orthodox Church hasn’t been accepted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY"

Long-lasting love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-lasting love"

Boys Hockey 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey 2.13.20"

College Basketball 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.13.20"

Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball"

Girls HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Bball"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Boys HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey"

Hazen Bison Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Bison Bball"

School Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Lunch Debt"

Spring Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Flooding"

Flood Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Training"

Emmons County Crime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons County Crime"

Gordan Kahl Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordan Kahl Anniversary"

Girls Who Code

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Who Code"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Downtown Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Mural"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge