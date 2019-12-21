More protests as India grapples with citizenship law fallout

by: SHEIKH SAALIQ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Indian policemen stop protesters at a police barricade in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Police banned public gatherings in parts of the Indian capital and other cities for a third day Friday and cut internet services to try to stop growing protests against a new citizenship law that have so far left more than 10 people dead and more than 4,000 others detained. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in the Indian capital charged more than a dozen people with rioting and the government asked broadcasters to refrain from using content that could inflame further violence as authorities grappled with growing opposition to a new citizenship law that excludes Muslim immigrants.

Six people died during clashes between demonstrators and police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the nationwide death toll to 14.

After thousands took to the streets of Uttar Pradesh, police imposed a British colonial-era law banning the assembly of more than four people is some parts of the state.

In the northeastern border state of Assam, where internet services were restored after a 10-day blockade, hundreds of women staged a sit-in against the law in Gauhati, the state capital.

“Our peaceful protests would continue till this illegal and unconstitutional citizenship law amendment is scrapped,” said Samujjal Bhattacharya, the leader of the All Assam Students Union, which organized the rally.

He rejected an offer for dialogue by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, saying talks cannot take place when the “government was hoping to strike some compromise.”

In New Delhi, police said they arrested 15 people in connection with the late Friday night violence in the Daryaganj area during a protest. Those arrested were charged with rioting and using force against police.

The government also issued an advisory asking news channels to refrain from broadcasting content “likely to instigate violence.”

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which released the advisory, asked for its “strict compliance.” The ongoing backlash against the law marks the strongest show of dissent against the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he was first elected in 2014. Many of the protesters are angered by the new law that allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The law does not apply to Muslims.

Critics have slammed it as a violation of the country’s secular constitution and label it the latest effort by the Modi government to marginalize India’s 200 million Muslims. Modi has defended the law as a humanitarian gesture.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday criticized the law as unfair.

At a news conference following the conclusion of an Islamic summit in Kuala Lumpur, Mahathir said India is a secular state and the religions of people should not prevent them from attaining citizenship.

“To exclude Muslims from becoming citizens, even by due process, I think, is unfair,” he said.

Protests against the law come amid an ongoing crackdown in Muslim-majority Kashmir, the restive Himalayan region stripped of its semi-autonomous status and demoted from a state into a federal territory last summer.

They also follow a contentious process in Assam meant to weed out foreigners living in the country illegally. Nearly 2 million people were excluded from an official list of citizens, about half Hindu and half Muslim, and have been asked to prove their citizenship or else be considered foreign.

India is also building a detention center for some of the tens of thousands of people the courts are expected to ultimately determine have entered illegally. Modi’s interior minister, Amit Shah, has pledged to roll out the process nationwide.

Critics have said the process is a thinly veiled plot to deport millions of Muslims.

___

Associated Press writer Wasbir Hussain in Gauhati, India, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-21-19"

Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Update"

Church Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Renovation"

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Last Day of School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Day of School"

Running for Something

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running for Something"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"

Brothers Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers Giving Back"

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge