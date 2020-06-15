Live Now
Morocco’s king, 56, undergoes successful heart surgery

FILE – In this May 2, 2017 file photo, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, left, smiles as he arrives at the Elysee Palace to meet France’s President Francois Hollande in Paris. King Mohammed VI of Morocco underwent successful heart surgery on Sunday in Rabat for a heart rhythm disorder, according to the state news agency. The king, 56, was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as “atrial flutter,” in which the heart’s upper chambers beat too quickly. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — King Mohammed VI of Morocco has undergone successful surgery in Rabat for a heart rhythm disorder, state news agency MAP reported Monday.

The king, 56, was treated for a disorder known as atrial flutter, a non-life-threatening condition in which the heart beats less efficiently.

The king had similar surgery in 2018 in Paris to normalize his heart rhythm. He had a recurrence of heart frequency problems so his doctors recommended new surgery, which was carried out Sunday in the Royal Palace Clinic in the Moroccan capital, MAP reported.

Mohammed took power at age 35 from his long-serving father Hassan II, who died of a heart attack in 1999. Mohammed has presided over reforms meant to open up politics, though ultimate power still rests with the king. Under his watch, Morocco has also been closely allied with the U.S. in its fight against terrorism.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

