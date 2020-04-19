Moscow businessman tries life as deliveryman during pandemic

by: PAVEL GOLOVKIN, Associated Press

Sergey Nochovnyy

In this photo taken on Thursday, April 16, 2020, Russian businessman Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus crosses a road, on his way to pick up a food order to deliver, in Moscow, Russia. A Russian businessman has become a delivery man amid the nation’s partial economic shutdown due to the coronavirus. Nochovnyy said that he hasn’t lost his business and made the move to “change an angle” and avoid being locked at home amid the epidemic. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow businessman tired of being stuck at home roaming the internet due to the coronavirus lockdown has temporarily switched to the low-paid but physically active job of delivering meals.

Sergey Nochovnyy, 38, said he hasn’t lost his own business and that he signed up with a major delivery company because he wanted to “look at life from another angle” and get outdoors amid the restrictions imposed on movement.

Authorities in the Russian capital have ordered most Muscovites who don’t work in vital industries to stay home in an effort to stymie the spreadof the coronavirus. Only visits to nearby stores and pharmacies are allowed, and the lockdown has spurred demand for delivery services.

While people infected with the coronavirus often experience mild or moderate symptoms, possible complications like pneumonia can put their lives at risk.

Nochovnyy said he walks an average of 20 kilometers (12 miles) a day to deliver food. The businessman, who returned to Russia last year after spending 12 years in China, makes 1,000-1,500 rubles ($13-20) a day as a deliveryman. His consulting business was making about $2 million a year, Nochovnyy said.

He added that the new job offers him the physical activity that he was desperately missing amid the lockdown, and a break from endlessly roaming the internet. He said he found it strange that people don’t notice deliverymen despite their bright yellow uniform.

