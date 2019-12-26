Live Now
Moscow police again detain opposition leader Navalny

Alexei Navalny

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media prior to a court session in Moscow. Police in Moscow on Thursday Dec. 26, 2019, have again detained Alexei Navalny, the most prominent foe of President Vladimir Putin and the governing United Russia party. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Moscow have again detained Alexei Navalny, the most prominent foe of President Vladimir Putin and the governing United Russia party.

Navalny has been jailed repeatedly in recent years for organizing or participating in unsanctioned protests. His Foundation for Fighting Corruption organization has produced reports alleging corruption by top figures including Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.

Navalny was detained when police forced their way into his organization’s office Thursday, according to his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh. There is no immediate information on charges against him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

