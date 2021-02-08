Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

Posted: / Updated:

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near UNESCO World Heritage site Gobeklitepe with its megalithic structures dating back to 10th millennium B.C. Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith. Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries since 2020. (Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Study examines getting pregnant following breast cancer treatment

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/8

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinteForecast 2/8

Prepare for the arctic cold to stick around all week

Bismarck Wrestling

More lethal, synthetic pills flood the black market in ND

MSU Tax Help

Big Game Flyover Web

Tom's Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

NAHL

College Sports

Class B Basketball

Class B Basketball

Big game plans in the peace garden state

One-stop-shop

WDA Basketball

Building scholarships

Child abuse statistics

Steady business for event center

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories