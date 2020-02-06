NIreland police say IRA dissidents planned Brexit truck bomb

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — Irish Republican Army dissidents planted a bomb on a truck that was intended to explode on the day Britain left the European Union last week, police in Northern Ireland said Thursday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a Belfast newspaper had received a call Friday — Brexit day — sayingthere was a bomb on a truck at Belfast docks. The caller said the truck was headed for a ferry to Scotland.

Despite a search, nothing was found.

On Monday, another call was made to the same newspaper with new information. After a search lasting into the next day, police found a bomb aboard a truck at an industrial park in the Northern Ireland town of Lurgan.

Police assistant chief constable George Clarke said the caller said “the intention had been for that device to explode on Friday evening at around the time the United Kingdom left the European Union.”

The bombers appear to have picked the wrong truck, because the explosives-laden vehicle remained at a haulage company’s yard in Lurgan until it was discovered.

Police said they believed the bomb plot was the work of a group known as the Continuity IRA.

Detectives said they want to speak to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area on Friday.

“Once that device had left that yard, if it had … it was exposing people on the public road, at a busy time, and at busy places, to huge levels of risk,” Clarke said. “These people are absolutely callous and reckless in what they have done.”

More than 3,700 people died during decades of violence before Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace accord. Most militants have renounced violence, but small groups of IRA dissidents continue to carry out occasional bombings and shootings.

The violent dissidents were emboldened by several years of political drift in Northern Ireland, whose power-sharing government was suspended between January 2017 and last month — and by uncertainty about the future of the currently invisible border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6"

Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps"

Pet Price tag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Price tag"

St. Mary's Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Basketball"

ND Native Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Native Vote"

3 Headed to UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Headed to UMary"

Will Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Bryant"

UMary Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Signing"

Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Insurance Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Insurance Hike"

Kids Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Area"

Discovery on the Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discovery on the Go"

Emmons Co Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flooding"

Emmons Co Flood Insurance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flood Insurance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5"

Ward Co Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Tax"

New Town Rec

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Rec"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge