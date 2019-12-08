NATO seminar canceled as US objects to anti-Trump speaker

Posted: / Updated:

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Danish Atlantic Council says it has canceled a U.S. government-sponsored seminar on NATO and transatlantic relations after the U.S. Embassy in Denmark allegedly banned an American academic known for being critical of President Donald Trump from speaking there.

The Danish organisation said Sunday in a statement that “regrettably” the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, “did not want Mr. (Stanley) Sloan’s participation” in the event that the U.S. government was co-organizing and sponsoring.

Sloan, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council in the U.S., was among several invited speakers for the “Celebrating NATO’s 70th Anniversary” conference scheduled in Copenhagen’s Frederiksberg Palace on Tuesday.

Lars Bangert Struwe, the head of the Danish Atlantic Council, said “we have all the time known that Mr. Sloan has a critical approach towards President Donald Trump. It is no secret — especially when following his Twitter and Facebook profile.” He added, however, that the organisation never doubted that Sloan would deliver “unpolitical and objective lecture.”

The U.S. Embassy said on its Twitter account that the “proposed last-minute inclusion” of Sloan into the conference did not comply with the “agreement that we followed when recruiting all other speakers.”

In his Twitter reply, Sloan said he was sorry that the U.S. Embassy objected to his inclusion, since he was “an experienced public diplomacy lecturer who always represents his country well.”

The State Department did not immediately comment on the situation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

U-Mary vs Minot State hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Minot State hockey"

Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1"

WF Sheyenne vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Sheyenne vs Mandan"

KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vote on Voting Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote on Voting Rights"

Trenton Radenz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenton Radenz"

Bismarck Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Basketball"

Dickinson Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Girls Basketball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6"

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge