Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

NATO suspends training mission in Iraq citing security

Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says it has suspended a training mission for soldiers in the Iraqi army in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The military alliance said in a statement Saturday that even if the Canadian-led mission is to continue in the future, security concerns for its personnel were “paramount.”

Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and the mastermind of its regional security strategy. He was killed early Friday near the Baghdad international airport along with senior Iraqi militants in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump. The attack has caused regional tensions to soar and tested the U.S. alliance with Iraq.

“We continue to take all precautions necessary,” NATO spokesman Dylan White said in a statement. “NATO’s mission is continuing, but training activities are temporarily suspended,”

The Iraqi mission consists of several hundred staff from allied nations and non-NATO countries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 2"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 1"

Dickinson HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Wrestling"

Washburn HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS"

Boys HS BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS BBall"

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"

Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

MAFB Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire Update"

New Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Superintendent"

Flasher Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Schools"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

Jeni Walsh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeni Walsh"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge