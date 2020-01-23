Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Nevada woman sentenced for killing she blamed on spirits

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada woman who said she shot a gun at spirits who attacked her roommate was sentenced to prison for the man’s fatal shooting.

Kiahna Hawkins, 30, was sentenced to 11 to 28 years in a Nevada prison, KVVU-TV reportedWednesday.

Hawkins was evaluated and found competent to stand trial in June before she pleaded guilty to a charge of murder and entered a plea agreement.

Andre D. Smith, 49, was found dead May 3 in the North Las Vegas apartment he shared with Hawkins.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office found Smith died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

North Las Vegas police were called to the apartment at 11:30 a.m. after Hawkins told emergency dispatchers she believed spirits had killed her roommate, a police report said.

Hawkins told police spirits appeared in the room with Smith, including one that came out of his body. She compared the experience to being “in a virtual reality video game.”

Hawkins told officers she shot a spirit in self defense, the report said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A foggy start on this Friday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A foggy start on this Friday morning"

MPD Chief Approaches Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD Chief Approaches Retirement"

Mandan win Esports Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan win Esports Championship"

Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20"

HS Wrestling 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 1.23.20"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

Legacy Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Girls Bball"

Mandan Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Hockey"

Lost Parents Scholarship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost Parents Scholarship"

Hearts for Hospice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts for Hospice"

Mt. Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mt. Fargo"

United Way Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Donations"

Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Shooting Drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting Drill"

Breaking Barriers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking Barriers"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"

Distracted Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distracted Driving"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge