Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

New Romanian cabinet wins parliamentary confidence vote

Posted: / Updated:

Romanian Prime Minister designate Ludovic Orban, of the Liberal party, waves before a parliament session that will vote on his designation and the proposed government team in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The new Romanian government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has won a confidence vote in Parliament, ending a political crisis that has also delayed the formation of the new European Union executive arm.

In Monday’s vote 240 lawmakers, seven more than needed, voted for Orban’s minority centrist cabinet.

It replaces the Social Democrat government of former prime minister Viorica Dancila, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote held at the opposition’s request on Oct 10.

President Klaus Iohannis then asked Orban, the leader of the opposition Liberal Party, to form a new government.

The new government still has to propose a candidate for a commissioner at the European Commission after the country’s previous one was rejected, delaying the EU executive’s functioning by a month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge