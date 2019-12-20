Nice car! Prince Charles uses AP Cuba pic for Christmas card

The 2019 Christmas card of Britain’s Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall is displayed on a Christmas tree in Clarence House, London. Britain’s Prince Charles has chosen an Associated Press photo taken on his historic trip to Cuba for his Christmas card. The image by AP’s Ramon Espinosa shows the heir to the British throne behind the wheel of a classic car in Havana alongside his wife Camilla. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles has chosen an Associated Press photo taken on his historic trip to Cuba for his Christmas card.

The image by AP’s Ramon Espinosa shows the heir to the British throne behind the wheel of a classic car in Havana alongside his wife Camilla.

American cars dating from before Cuba’s 1959 revolution are a common sight in the country, but the one Charles drove was a British-built 1953 MG.

After driving the convertible to Havana’s John Lennon Park, Charles described it as ”the most beautiful car. It has an incredibly powerful accelerator.”

Charles, 71, visited Cuba in March in the first trip to the communist-run island by a member of the British royal family.

Espinosa has worked across the Caribbean for the AP. Earlier this year, he captured powerful images of the devastation in the Bahamas wreaked by Hurricane Dorian.

