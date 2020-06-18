North Macedonia: Former top prosecutor jailed for corruption

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A court in Northern Macedonia has jailed a former top anti-corruption prosecutor for seven years after she was found guilty of accepting bribes and luxury gifts as part of an extortion scheme.

Katica Janeva, 55, was found guilty Thursday and ordered to remain under house arrest pending an appeal. She has denied any wrongdoing.

High-level corruption cases have fueled years of political turmoil in Northern Macedonia and are cited as being a key obstacle to the country’s hopes of joining the European Union.

Another man arrested over the alleged extortion scheme, TV personality, recording artist and businessman Bojan Jovanovski, received a nine-year sentence.

Jovanovski was found guilty of using his influence with Janeva and providing her about 50,000 euros ($56,000) in bribes in exchange for more lenient treatment of a businessman at the center of a major corruption investigation.

