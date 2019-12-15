Oscar winner Colin Firth and wife split after 22 years

Posted: / Updated:
Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, British actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia, pose for photographers upon arrival at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy. A statement from their publicists says Colin and Italian eco-campaigner and film producer Livia Firth have separated after 22-years of marriage. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning British actor Colin Firth has split from his Italian film producer wife Livia Giuggioli after 22 years of marriage.

Their publicists said in a statement that the couple “maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children.”

The pair, who lived together in London and Rome, have two sons, Luca and Matteo, who were both born in Rome.

A joint statement from their publicists confirmed the news Friday and said they would not comment further.

Firth, who won the best actor Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2011 for his portrayal of stuttering British monarch King George VI in “The King’s Speech,” also has a son with former partner Meg Tilly.

Giuggioli is an environmental activist and co-founder and creative director of Eco-Age, a sustainable consultancy firm.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

RC Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "RC Racing"

Oil Production

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Production"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

HP Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Accident"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Perinatal Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perinatal Day"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

X-Mas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "X-Mas Tree"

Wreaths in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths in Bismarck"

Harvest Conversations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvest Conversations"

River Levels

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Levels"

Walmart Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Update"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 12-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 12-14-19"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-14-19"

Wreaths Across America Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths Across America Minot"

Girls HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball"

Billy Mills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Mills"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge