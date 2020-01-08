Live Now
One dead, three injured in shooting in central Ottawa

Posted:

Police inspect the scene of a shooting in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Ottawa paramedics said they’ve taken three people to hospital following the shooting. The three suffered gunshot wounds and were in serious condition, paramedic superintendent Hilton Radford said. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa police said Wednesday one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in a central part of the city.

Acting Insp. Francois D’Aoust said police were looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to the scene at Gilmour Street at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday amid reports of multiple gunshots.

They found several people injured.

Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

“The scene at Gilmour Street has been secured,” police said in a statement. “This is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

