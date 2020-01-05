Oxfam: Britons’ carbon output tops Africans’ many times over

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — The average British person will pump out more carbon emissions in two weeks than a citizen in any of seven African nations will emit in an entire year, the charity Oxfam said in a report Sunday.

Researchers at the British-based aid agency said a typical U.K resident’s carbon dioxide emissions would take just five days to equal the amount emitted annually by a Rwandan.

It would take 12 days for a British person to surpass the annual carbon output in six more African nations per capita: Malawi, Ethiopia, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea and Burkina Faso, Oxfam said.

The group came to its conclusions based on calculations using per capita emissions data compiled by the Global Carbon Atlas, which tracks global greenhouse gas emissions. Oxfam used data from 2017, the last year for which complete data is available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

200,000 Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "200,000 Meals"

Pizza Ranch Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Ranch Expands"

HP Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Pursuit"

high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school swimming"

junior hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "junior hockey"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

Bad Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Ice Fishing"

Missing MT Girl 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing MT Girl 2"

Second Chance Love Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Chance Love Story"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19"

New Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Food Bank"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20"

SYSK: Retiring Nurse

Thumbnail for the video titled "SYSK: Retiring Nurse"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 2"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 1"

Dickinson HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Wrestling"

Washburn HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS"

Boys HS BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS BBall"

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge