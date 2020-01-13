Pakistan court overturns death penalty for ex-president

FILE – In this Monday, April 15, 2013 file photo, Pakistan’s former President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf addresses his party supporters at his house in Islamabad, Pakistan. On Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, a Pakistani court, overturned the death sentence given to the country’s ailing former dictator, saying a special court that last month convicted and sentenced Musharraf had been formed in violation of the law. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File)

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court on Monday overturned the death sentence given to the country’s ex-military ruler, Pervez Musharraf, a former close U.S. ally in the war against terror.

The Lahore High Court ruled that the special tribunal formed to try the ex-president was not legal. Musharraf’s defense team had petitioned the high court following the tribunal’s conviction last December that the former army general was guilty of imposing emergency laws in violation of the constitution during his rule.

Musharraf seized power in 1999 when he ousted the elected government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a military coup. Eight years later, he imposed emergency rule and placed several key judges under house arrest. The move drew nationwide condemnation and protests that led to his resignation in 2008.

“The death sentence given to Pervez Musharraf stands quashed after today’s court order,” Pakistani prosecutor Ishtiaq Khan told reporters.

Musharraf’s lawyer Azhar Sadique hailed the court’s verdict, but said “let us see how government reacts.” He claimed that Musharraf was a political target and had been falsely charged with treason by the government in 2014 after former premier Sharif returned to power.

Musharraf made Pakistan a key ally of the United States in its war on terror following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. He allowed NATO to transport military equipment to land-locked Afghanistan through Pakistan and the U.S. to use Pakistan’s air bases for logistic support.

The conviction and death sentence handed down to Musharraf in December was heavily criticized by Pakistan’s powerful military and the ex-ruler’s All Pakistan Muslim League opposition party.

On Monday, Musharraf told Pakistan’s ARY news channel that he was “happy” about the hearing’s outcome.

“As far as my health is concerned, I am now feeling better,” he added.

Musharraf’s health last month deteriorated and he was allowed to leave detention for treatment in a hospital.

Musharraf’s spokeswoman, Mehrene Malik Adam, told The Associated Press that the Lahore court had delivered “justice” in a case “which was based on false allegations.”

Musharraf says the special court that tried him in intervals from 2014 to 2019 rejected his requests to record a statement in Dubai. He had been living in there since 2016, when he left Pakistan to receive medical treatment.

A Pakistani court ousted ex-premier Sharif in 2017 on corruption charges. He is currently staying in London for medical treatment on bail.

