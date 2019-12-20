Palace: Prince Philip in hospital as ‘precautionary measure’

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure.” The palace said Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 that the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is in the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to a London hospital Friday “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a preexisting condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” the palace said in a statement.

Philip had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and his admission wasn’t an emergency. He is expected to be in hospital for a few days.

The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday. She did not change her schedule after her husband’s hospital admission, which was planned in advance.

The private King Edward VII hospital in central London has been treating members of the royal family for decades.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but has had a number of health issues in recent years. He stopped attending public engagements in 2017.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains and treated for a blocked coronary artery.

In 2017, he spent two nights in the King Edward VII hospital and was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

Philip was forced to give up driving earlier this year, at the age of 97, after smashing into a car while driving a Land Rover near Sandringham in January. Philip needed help to get out of the vehicle but wasn’t injured. One woman in the car suffered a broken wrist.

He still drives a horse and carriage on private land from time to time.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Update"

Church Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Renovation"

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Last Day of School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Day of School"

Running for Something

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running for Something"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"

Brothers Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers Giving Back"

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge