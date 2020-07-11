Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, Slurpees are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in Concord, N.H. The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store chain’s name. (AP Photo/Larry Crow, File)

DALLAS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store chain’s name.

7-Eleven has been giving away its slushy beverage to all customers for nearly 20 years on July 11, but it scrapped the promotion this summer to reduce the risk of people flocking to its stores and risking contracting the coronavirus.

“Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing officer,

The Dallas-based chain instead decided to donate 1 million meals to Feeding America, a hunger relief group. The roughly 33 million people who had 7-Eleven’s membership app installed on their smartphones as of July 1 are also eligible for a free medium Slurpee at any time this month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview"

Surrey Blue Sox Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Blue Sox Baseball"

Northwoods Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods Baseball"

Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

ND United on Returning to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND United on Returning to School"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

BDAC Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDAC Open"

Taco John's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco John's"

International Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Students"

Makoti Threshing Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Makoti Threshing Show"

Job Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Search"

Conservation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conservation Day"

Highland Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highland Acres"

Oil Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Market"

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Isaak Motion Denied

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Denied"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss