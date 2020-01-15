Closings
Prankster appears in Australia court for driving flooded car

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — A social media prankster appeared in an Australian court on Wednesday charged in relation to driving a car full of water to a liquor store during a heat wave and buying beer.

Michael Alexander Philippou, 28, who operates the RackaRacka YouTube channel with his twin brother Danny, faced the Christies Beach Magistrates Court in Adelaide on charges including driving in a reckless or dangerous manner, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to wear a seat belt.

He posted video online of him and his companion Jackson O’Doherty wearing goggles and a scuba diving regulators while driving the modified Ford Laser sedan in January last year.

The suspension of the leaking sedan clearly struggled with the weight of water as it drove to a drive-in liquor store where Philippou and O’Doherty bought two bottles of beer.

The video shows them drinking the beer underwater.

Another video posted in December showed police arresting Philippou over the stunt.

Magistrate Susan O’Connor on Wednesday relaxed Philippou’s bail conditions to allow him to travel interstate before he appears in court next in February.

Outside court, Philippou was surrounded by supporters and at one point pretended to get stuck in a door, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

“I’m confident as always. I’ve been ready for this. We’ve been training hard for this. It will be quick,” he told ABC.

