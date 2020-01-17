Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A passenger waiting for a flight at an Oregon airport needed a bit more screen space for his video game so he plugged his Playstation 4 into a computer screen that had been displaying a map of the airport.

Kara Simonds, a spokeswoman for the Port of Portland, told KXL-AM radio in an on-air interview that Portland International Airport staff asked the man to stop gaming on the public map display.

He asked if he could finish his game. They said no, and the situation resolved peacefully.

“Apparently it was a very polite and cordial interaction,” Simonds said, calling it “a good reminder of what not to do at the airport.”

No word on whether or not the passenger made it to the next level.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued"

Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17"

Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday"

Furry Friday- Bo The Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday- Bo The Dog"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Tribal Healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Healthcare"

Preserving History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preserving History"

Tribes & REAL ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes & REAL ID"

Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Carter Berger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carter Berger"

Century v Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century v Legacy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Minot International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot International Airport"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Frozen Pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Pipes"

Tire Pressure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tire Pressure"

Drive-Thrus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-Thrus"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge