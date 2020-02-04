Poland: Bill allowing judges to be punished signed into law

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, speaks about the challenges of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday signed into law a much-criticized legislation that gives politicians the power to fine and fire judges whose actions and decisions they consider harmful.

The legislation drawn condemnation from the European Union and human rights organizations as well as from Poland’s opposition and some judges.

They say it violates the basic democratic values of judicial independence and the system of checks and balances.

French President Emmanuel Macron, currently on a visit to Poland, has spoken against changes that Poland’s right-wing ruling party is making to the judiciary.

Duda has spoken in favor of the legislation saying it should prevent bad practices among judges.

Duda’s spokesman said the bill was signed Tuesday.

